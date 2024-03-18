 Bill Gates on AI's limitations: ‘Can’t even solve a Sudoku puzzle so…' - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bill Gates on AI's limitations: ‘Can’t even solve a Sudoku puzzle so…'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 03:26 PM IST

Bill Gates said that he is less impressed by AI's Sudoku abilities and is still trying to figure out how to integrate the tools into his own work process.

Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates who has been one of the leading advocates of Artificial Intelligence (AI) said that it has some limitations as well which everyone should be aware of. In an interview with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, Bill Gates said that he is experiencing both the strengths and weaknesses of AI firsthand. He said, "I'm using it all the time and saying, 'Okay, no, it's not good enough for this — but wow, it is good enough for that.'"

Bill Gates on AI Bill Gates, founder and co-chair at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation addresses a gathering. Bill Gates talked about the limitations of artificial intelligence. (AFP)
Bill Gates on AI Bill Gates, founder and co-chair at Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation addresses a gathering. Bill Gates talked about the limitations of artificial intelligence. (AFP)

But he said that he is less impressed by AI's Sudoku abilities and is still trying to figure out how to integrate the tools into his own work process.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Jefferies bets on these 11 stocks for the next five years: SBI, Zomato and…

"If it's a problem that humans are not good at dealing with, then present techniques don't create some novel approach," Bill Gates said.

The key is to have “data that embodies the expertise”, he added.

He explained, "I actually think in mental counseling AIs will play a role, but boy, we're going to have to be very careful about that. That's going to require a lot of work that has not been done yet."

Read more: Narayana Murthy gifts four-month-old grandson shares worth 240 crore in Infosys

Bill Gates also said that current AI models are not good at complex math. He said, "It doesn't know to check its answers. A Sudoku puzzle, you have to do a lot of recursive reasoning and it doesn't know to take extra time."

Read more: Ashneer Grover calls himself ‘a diligent taxpayer’: ‘My dad kept me honest as…’

Bill Gates added that the AI says it "mistyped" rather than admit it was wrong. He said, “It's so apologetic, and it says it'll try again, but of course it gets it wrong again.”

But these limitations are not the reason to stop using AI, he said, asserting, “Maybe we'll have a world where parts of the world have chosen to use AI in full, and other people are more like, 'Get your buggy out, baby.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Bill Gates on AI's limitations: ‘Can’t even solve a Sudoku puzzle so…'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On