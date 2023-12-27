Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recreates his own iconic meme to wish Christmas. Watch

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprised fans on Christmas by replicating his iconic 90s meme. In a video he posted on Instagram, he was seen sporting a black polo-neck jumper, paired with faded blue jeans. Not only that, he also added a gold chain around his neck and a fanny bag on his waist to complete the look. Swayne Johnson in his meme look from the 90's. (Instagram/@therock)

The clip shows him walking through the halls of his home and singing the famous Christmas song- Chestnuts roasting on an open fire. The video further shows him giving a spin to the lyrics and asking people to look at his outfit. He even mentions that he is looking 'cool.' Th video ends when he says, "Merry Christmas from the 90's rock."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In the caption of the post, Johnson wrote, "Merry Christmas, from your keepin’ it friend."

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on December 26. Since being shared, it has received over 61 million views. The share also has more than four million likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post and shared their reaction to the video.

Here's what people are saying about it:

An individual wrote, "The rizz is incredible!"

A second shared, "Celebrating Halloween on Christmas, let's start this thing."

A third added, "This is hands down the best piece of entertainment Dwayne has released in five years."

"Fanny pack sales went up after this," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "This is top-tier content."

More about 'The Rock' meme:

As per Essentially Sports, Johnson shared more about this classic look in the series 'Young Rock.' When he was a member of the Miami Hurricanes while in college at the University of Miami, he was invited to a party. The invitation came as a result of his outstanding performance in a football game. He wore a black turtleneck and fanny pack to the event in hopes of leaving an impression.

https://www.essentiallysports.com/wwe-news-whats-the-story-behind-dwayne-the-rock-johnsons-iconic-black-turtleneck-and-fanny-pack-ensemble/