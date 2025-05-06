Alia Bhatt is all hearts for ‘legend’ Shah Rukh Khan and ‘gorgeous mama’ Kiara Advani's Met Gala debut looks

Alia Bhatt lauds Shah Rukh, Kiara's Met Gala debut look

Pooja shared a few pictures of Shah Rukh posing in an all black ensemble, his look for the Met Gala. She wrote on Instagram, "Met Gala 2025! The black and white edit… K for KING!" Reacting to it, Alia wrote, "Legend (fire emojis)." Ananya Panday commented, "SRK forever."

On Instagram, Kiara shared her photos in her black, white and golden outfit for the event. She wrote, "Mama’s first Monday in May (smiling face with hearts emoji)." Reacting to the post, Alia commented, “Gorgeous mama (white heart emojis).”

About Kiara, Shah Rukh's outfit

Kiara debuted in a custom-made Gaurav Gupta couture titled Bravehearts at the event. She is expecting her first child with husband-actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Dressed in an all-black Sabyasachi suit, Shah Rukh looked suave in his Met Gala look. He elevated his outfit by carrying a tiger sceptre in his hands, exuding modern Maharaja vibes. However, it was his 'K' necklace that stole everyone's attention. Apart from Kiara and Shah Rukh, Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh were also part of the event.

About Alia

Alia made her Met Gala debut in 2023. She wore a white gown then. Last year too she was part of the event. She chose a mint green saree adorned with a long dramatic trail. The Met Gala is billed as fashion's biggest night and was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Alia will make her Cannes red carpet debut this year as the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris. Fans will see her in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War along with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Alia is also a part of the spy drama ALPHA.

About Kiara and Shah Rukh's films

Kiara was recently seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. She has Don 3 and War 2 in the pipeline. Fans will see Shah Rukh in Siddharth Anand's King alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan. The movie will release globally in 2026.