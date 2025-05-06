Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan channel 2007 Don and Roma vibes at Met Gala 2025, fans wonder if it is a coincidence

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra stole the show at the MET Gala 2025 with their stunning looks, and fans have noticed an uncanny connection between the two stars' outfits, making social media users wonder if the fashion choices were deliberate. Also read: Sabyasachi sets the record straight about 'most famous man in the world' Shah Rukh Khan for confused Met Gala hosts At the outing in 2007, Priyanka wore a black-and-white polka-dotted halter-neck dress, while Shah Rukh wore a black suit.

Shah Rukh and Priyanka's MET Gala outfits spark Don flashbacks

After the pictures of the stars on the blue carpet of the fashion gala emerged, fans were quick to notice that Shah Rukh and Priyanka's MET Gala 2025 looks brought back memories of their ensembles for an outing to promote their film Don in 2007, sparking nostalgia and excitement.

Priyanka and Shah Rukh had attended a polo match in Delhi in 2007, months after the release of their 2006 film Don. It was a blockbuster, and they went on to work again in its 2011 sequel, Don 2. The two attended the MET gala in New York but were not spotted meeting each other at the event.

"Blast from the past on another level OP," one wrote, with another mentioning, "This is the only logical reason I am willing to accept for his look. Mast tea hai. Maza aa gaya (It is fun)".

“Blast from the past on another level OP,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “This is the only logical reason I am willing to accept for his look. Mast tea hai. Maza aa gaya (It is fun)”.

One social media user wrote, “Now these are a lil too similar”, with one sharing, “OP don’t let anyone gaslight you into thinking this is a coincidence. Great work. Let’s continue the decoding”.

Another fan shared "The actual Jab they "MET" gala”, with one exclaiming “I can’t think of anything but this now. What are they trying to say”.

“The polka dots are making my imagination run too wild,” shared one, and another posted, “Ok the way my jaw dropped. Damn u need a medal or something for this”. One social media shared the pictures, writing, “Don & roma have come back for a mission”.

One comment read “Don and his jungli billi (wild cat)”, and another read “DON & ROMA TAKE OVER THE #METGALA”.

Shah Rukh and Priyanka at MET Gala 2025

Shah Rukh made his debut at the Met Gala this year in New York. Shah Rukh walked the red carpet of the MET Gala in New York dressed in a black suit by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Shah Rukh made a stylish statement at the event, wearing a sleek black blazer paired with matching trousers. The real showstopper, however, was his bold 'K' necklace, complemented by additional layered neckpieces. His look was right on point with this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Priyanka, 42, donned a custom Balmain black and white polka-dot blazer and floor-length skirt with a dazzling emerald necklace. In a choice befitting of the theme’s Tailored for You dress code, she also wore a black wide-brimmed hat. She attended the event with her husband Nick Jonas.