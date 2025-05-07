Aussie outlet calls Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra 'former duo' in post on exes at Met Gala; fans say: 'This is messy'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his debut at the Met Gala 2025, walking the blue carpet in a custom Sabyasachi ensemble. His former co-star Priyanka Chopra was also at the event, accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas. While the two actors did not interact, an Australian magazine created a stir by calling them 'former duo' in a post about exes at the event. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan channel 2007 Don and Roma vibes at Met Gala 2025, fans wonder if it is a coincidence) Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan on the blue carpet of 2025 Met Gala.

Marie Claire Australia calls SRK and Priyanka ‘former duo’

A day after the Met Gala, Marie Claire Australia shared a post on some former flames at the 2025 Met Gala. The video included Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter, Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Sherzinger, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Miley Cyrus among others. What caught the eye of fans was the inclusion of Shah Rukh and Priyanka in the video. "All eyes on these former duos at Met Gala," read the text on the video.

Fans react

Shocked fans reacted to the video in the comments. One wrote, "Whatttt! an official page posting." Another added, "Featuring PC & SRK is messy… I love it." A third fan chuckled, "Guts to add SRK and PC."

Shah Rukh and Priyanka worked together in several films like Don and Billu (where the latter had a special dance number). There were rumours of the two having an affair during the shoot of Don 2 but neither has addressed the rumours in the decade since.

To be fair, Marie Claire did address the rumoured nature of their relationship in the caption, but only subtly. The caption read: "You never know when you’re going to run into an ex. At the supermarket? Potentially. But if you’re a celebrity, there’s one date that you can guarantee you’ll run into a former (rumoured) fling: the first Monday in May." But including them with several real-life couples seemed to shock the fans.

Indians at 2025 Met Gala

Apart from Shah Rukh and Priyanka, the 2025 Met Gala saw plenty of Indian representation from Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra, Prabal Gurung, Sabysachi, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawalla.