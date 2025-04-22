Azealia Banks says ‘Kanye and Virgil were lovers’ after rapper confesses he had sexual relations with male cousin

Azealia Banks claimed Kanye West and late fashion designer Virgil Abloh “were lovers.” The 33-year-old's controversial remark comes after the Gold Digger rapper shockingly confessed to having an incestuous relationship with a male cousin in a bizarre X post on Monday. Azealia Banks claims Kanye West and Virgil Abloh 'were lovers' (Instagram)

Rapper Azealia Banks claims Kanye West and Virgil ‘were lovers’

Banks, who is known for her contentious social media posts, linked the 24-time Grammy winner to several high-profile men, including Elon Musk. In a post shared on X, which has garnered over 230K views, the 212 hitmaker said, “Kanye and Virgil were lovers. Elon def got some head from Kanye off that Ketamine.”

The New York-based rapper also claimed that West “is on one of them Diddy tapes.” “Jay-Z was like no h**o. Trump was like no h**o. Travis was like no h**o. Drake was like no thank you. Amber hit him with the strap. Kim thought she could, but vomited on his back and started crying Kris yelled CUT!” she added.

Banks' now-viral post came after West claimed on Monday that he engaged in sexual activity with a now-incarcerated cousin. The 47-year-old made the admission while releasing a clip of the music video for his new track titled Cousins.

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t “look at dirty magazines together” anymore,” West wrote on X.

The Heartless rapper continued, “Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”

“My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14 Tweet sent,” he added.