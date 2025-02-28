Bebe Rexha shuts down troll’s ‘ate Lizzo’ insult: ‘Yeah, I gained weight’

Bebe Rexha is not letting online negativity bring her down. The Grammy-nominated singer recently responded to a harsh comment made during an Instagram Live session, where a troll claimed she looked like she had "ate Lizzo." Lizzo accepts the award for Video For Good for About Damn Time as Bebe Rexha looks on at MTV VMAs. (REUTERS)

Bebe Rexha claps back at body-shaming troll

In a TikTok video shared on Thursday, Rexha, 35, addressed the remark directly. “Number one, I am unbothered. Number two, I’m very aware of everything. I know I gained weight,” she stated.

She also recalled the specific troll, saying, “Yeah, somebody said I look like Marilyn Monroe after she ate Lizzo.” A person off-camera audibly gasped in response to the harsh comment.

The singer continued by acknowledging personal challenges but reassured her fans, saying, “I don’t want you to feel bad for me because I promise you I feel stronger than ever.”

Setting the record straight on Lizzo

After her response went viral, Rexha made sure to clarify that her comments were not aimed at Lizzo. Taking to TikTok’s comment section, she wrote, “BTW LIZZO LOOKS AMAZING,” showing her support for the singer, who has recently displayed a slimmer physique.

Rexha also recalled how she first came across the body-shaming remark. Her friends encouraged her to watch the viral clip when she returned from a recent trip to Dubai, and she was taken aback by the harsh words.

Owning her journey and power

Rexha has been candid about her struggles with self-image and industry recognition. “I know that people know my songs but don’t know me. And I haven’t gotten the recognition I’ve deserved,” she admitted in her TikTok response.

“But instead of letting all that just break me down, it’s actually made me feel more powerful,” she added, hinting at an exciting future with the caption, “2025 is gonna be different ✨ 💖.”

This isn’t the first time Rexha has spoken out about body image issues. In May 2023, she appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and revealed that she had gained 30 pounds due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

“I went to the doctor last year — and a lot of women actually have this and they don’t know about it — but they diagnosed [me] with PCOS, which is polycystic ovary syndrome,” she shared.

“I literally jumped, like, 30 pounds so quickly, maybe a little bit more. But we gotta just be positive and just show people love,” she added.

Rexha is among several celebrities who have publicly discussed their PCOS journeys, including Keke Palmer, Sasha Pieterse, Lea Michele, Victoria Monét, and Teen Mom star Maci Bookout.