D&T singer Lee Dong Wook has finally shared the first glimpse of his newborn after eagerly counting down the days with his non-celebrity wife. Posting heartwarming moments on Instagram, the proud dad gave fans a peek into the special day, sharing sweet hospital photos that captured his love and excitement. Lee Dong Wook reveals adorable first photos of his baby boy(Instagram- DONGUK LEE)

Lee Dong Wook welcomes baby boy, shares photos

Lee Dong Wook introduced his first child, Lee Woo Jae, to the world with a heartfelt post, captioned simply with heart and crying emojis. On February 16, he had shared a photo of a tiny hat embroidered with his son’s name, predicting that his little one would arrive within a week or two.

Also read: Blake Lively breaks silence on co-star Michelle Trachtenberg's tragic passing: ‘She was electricity’

Now, with his newborn finally here, Lee gave fans a glimpse of his new journey into fatherhood. One touching photo captures him gazing lovingly at his son, while another offers a close-up of the little munchkin.

Back in November, the actor first shared the exciting news by posting a sonogram image of his wife, revealing that they were expecting a baby boy. In another post, he shared a closer glimpse of his newborn, cradling the baby in his arms. The photo appears to have been taken after both the baby and his mother had arrived home.

Who is Lee Dong Wook's non-celebrity wife?

Lee Dong Wook first stepped into the music scene in 2008 as a member of the K-pop boy band D&T. He reportedly met his wife 13 years ago through a mutual friend, but the two only began dating in 2022. After more than a decade of knowing each other, he tied the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend in August 2024.

“Good afternoon. This is Lee Dong Hyuk. In a relationship where 13 years have passed, after two years of dating, I finally met the companion I want to spend the rest of my life with. I think it was possible because of so many people’s congratulations and support. Thank you very much to all of you who have supported me so far and sent lots of love and care," he announced his wedding ceremony on social media and fans soon flooded his comment section with congratulatory comments and well wishes.

The singer gained widespread recognition for hit songs like Crazy Pretty, Knock Knock, and How The Heart Loves. He later became a member of the group PLUS M.