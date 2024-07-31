Nicola Peltz-Beckham suing Westchester dog groomer with history of ‘malicious abuse’ of animals for her pooch's death

Nicola Peltz-Beckham is reportedly suing a Westchester dog groomer, accusing him of killing her beloved pet dog Nala. The actress, 29, blamed HoundSpa in Mount Kisco for her chihuahua’s death. Nicola Peltz-Beckham suing Westchester dog groomer for her pooch's death (nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram)

Court documents obtained by TMZ claimed that Nala died hours after being treated at a routine grooming by an employee named Jony Ceballos. The lawsuit alleged that the groomer has a history of “intentional and malicious abuse of dogs.” Peltz-Beckham accused HoundSpa for keeping Ceballos employed even though there were several complaints against him for mistreating animals.

The lawsuit did not detail what happened at the grooming session. However, in a previous Instagram post, Peltz-Beckham said the pooch “came out hyperventilating and couldn’t catch her breath.” She rushed Nala to a vet, where she died.

Sources previously told the outlet that as per vet records, Nala had a rapid heart rate, fluid in her lungs, as well as neurological issues.

‘This has been the hardest month of my life’

Some days ago, Peltz-Beckham opened up about her sorrow of losing Nala in a heartbreaking Instagram post, saying, “this has been the hardest month of my life.”

“i can’t even find the words to describe my heartbreak on so many levels. nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn’t catch her breath. we rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later,” Peltz-Beckham captioned a carousel of photos featuring Nala.

“i’m sharing this in hopes that it might prevent this from happening to other dogs. her life was taken away from her way too soon. she was my beautiful queen and stayed by my side for 9 years through everything. please be careful who you send your dogs to because you don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. 1 day without nala on earth feels like an eternity,” she added.

Peltz-Beckham concluded the post saying, “i wish i could have her back in my arms. i pray she’s with my naunni. i hope i see them soon”.