Pokemon voice actor James Carter Cathcart dies at 71: Cause of death revealed

James Carter Cathcart, the voice behind some of the most iconic characters of pop culture, has passed away at the age of 71 after a battle with throat cancer. Known widely for his work in the Pokémon anime series, Cathcart was a pillar of voice acting whose characters resonated with generations of fans. Cathcart, according to a TMZ report, passed away in hospice care in Forest Hills, New York, on Tuesday. James Carter Cathcart, a renowned voice actor known for iconic Pokémon roles, passed away at 71 after battling throat cancer.(ericaschroederva/Instagram)

James Carter Cathcart: The Voice that defined an era

Cathcart, also known as Jimmy Zoppi, was best known for voicing Meowth, James of Team Rocket, Professor Oak, and Gary Oak in the English dub of Pokémon, starting from its early days in the late 1990s. His dynamic vocal range allowed him to effortlessly bring both comic relief and gravitas to beloved characters.

Beyond Pokémon, he made his mark as Vector the Crocodile in Sonic X and the Shadow the Hedgehog video game. Before working on anime and video games, he lent his voice to commercials for brands like Kit Kat and Coors Light.

He has also dabbled with music and his journey began in high school when he played with different bands. The Laughing Dogs was one of the notable bands and they released two albums on Columbia Records in the late 1970s. He was also the lead vocalist for the Carter Cathcart Band.

James Carter Cathcart's battle with cancer

Cathcart was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2023 which prompted his retirement from voice acting. He finished his final project, which was voicing characters in Pokemon: Ultimate Journeys, before focusing on treatment.

Despite undergoing aggressive chemotherapy, his health continued to decline, and he passed away in hospice care.

Following his passing, fellow voice actor Erica Schroeder paid tribute to Cathcart and called him “one of the most joyful, exuberant, kind-hearted and talented souls”.

“I was happy to call you my friend,” Erica penned and added, “Master of the pen, piano and microphone. Friend to many. Loving father and husband. Thank you for your gifts.”

While Cathcart was not one to chase the spotlight, his decades-long career in voice acting, work on video games, and musical contributions made him a well-known name in the community. However, no information on his net worth is publicly available.

