American Ninja Warrior Season 18 announced: Host, cast and everything we know so far

NBC has officially renewed American Ninja Warrior for season 18, with filming set to begin in Las Vegas this fall. The long-running summer competition series, according to Variety, has continued to be one of the network’s most popular unscripted shows and will be returning in 2025 with new challenges and an intensified race format. American Ninja Warrior returns for season 18.(Instagram/anwnation)

American Ninja Warrior returns with three-lane supersized course

According to Variety, the makers will be introducing a bold new twist in Season 18: a three-lane supersized racecourse where competitors will race head-to-head in high-speed, side-by-side races. The new round builds on the head-to-head format, which debuted in Season 17, which also included a knock-out style elimination bracket.

The report added that NBC has promised more thrilling showdowns as ninjas navigate physically demanding obstacle courses for a shot at the $250,000 grand prize.

American Ninja Warrior season 18 hosts, cast and more

Fan-favorite hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall are all set to return for Season 18, bringing their signature energy and commentary to the competition, reported Deadline.

The Deadline report further stated that casting is currently open for aspirants ready to take on the newly expanded course. The upcoming season will take forward NBC’s trend of refreshing the series while staying true to its core: testing athleticism, strategy, and perseverance.

American Ninja Warrior season 17 performance

Season 17, which premiered in June 2025, has already reached over 23 million viewers across NBC and Peacock. The series has been a staple of NBC’s summer lineup and stands strong among other network favorite shows like The Voice and America’s Got Talent.

American Ninja Warrior is based on the Japanese hit Sasuke, and is produced by A Smith & Co. Productions. Arthur Smit, Kent Weed, Anthony Storm, Brian Richardson, and Kristen Stabile are the executive producers of the game show.

Season 18 is expected to completely transform the Ninja Warrior experience for both contestants and fans with its thrilling new race style. The new season is anticipated to debut on NBC next summer; however, a start date has not yet been set.

