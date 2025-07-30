PlayStation Plus monthly games for August: Full lineup, 15th anniversary perks

With an aim to celebrate its 15th anniversary, Sony has launched the PlayStation Plus monthly games lineup for August 2025, as per IGN. Since launching in June 2010, PS Plus has evolved into a key offering for PlayStation users, regularly dishing out top-tier titles. Sony reveals August 2025 PS Plus lineup (Bloomberg)

July gave subscribers access to heavyweights like Diablo IV and The King of Fighters XV, alongside Jusant. August keeps the momentum going with a new trio of games and a set of exclusive 15th anniversary avatars. The lineup continues to reflect Sony’s push to reward long-time fans.

What's in store for PS Plus members for free?

Keeping the anniversary spirit alive, Sony has come up with surprises for PS Plus members. “We’re excited to reveal a few more surprises!” shared Adam Michel, PlayStation’s director of game services.

“Starting August 5, PlayStation Plus members can claim a special set of 15th Anniversary Avatars, featuring fan-favorite titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, Diablo IV, God of War Ragnarök, and Twisted Metal, all available at no additional cost,” he added.

PlayStation Plus monthly games for August 2025

August 2025 PlayStation Plus monthly game lineup offers something for nearly every kind of gamer. It is a diverse mix spanning gritty storytelling, intense survival, and anime-fueled action.

Starting August 5, subscribers across all PS Plus tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium - can play Lies of P (PS4/PS5), Day Z (PS4), and My Hero One’s Justice 2 (PS4), free of cost.

Reportedly, of the three, Lies of P is likely the headliner, an eerie, Pinocchio-inspired soulslike from Round 8 Studio that’s drawn critical acclaim. While its recent Overture DLC won’t be included in the subscription, the base game alone offers hours of challenging, atmospheric gameplay.

Meanwhile, Day Z drops players into a lawless, zombie-infested world, and My Hero brings manga fans fast-paced, 3D arena battles. As per Gematsu, these titles will be up for grabs from August 5 to September 1. So, do not miss your chance to add them to your library.

FAQs:

1. Can I keep PS Plus monthly games forever?

You can play PS Plus monthly games as long as you are subscribed. Once your membership ends, so does access.

2. Does PS Plus give you permanent games?

PS Plus games are not permanent. They stay accessible only while you are on a subscription.

3. Can you share PS Plus monthly games?

On the PS App, go to the PlayStation Plus section and tap 'Monthly Games' to view and add titles to your library.