Diablo IV, King of Fighters XV, and more: Sony unveils PS Plus July games to celebrate 15th anniversary

Sony has completed 15 years of its PlayStation Plus service and is observing the occasion by introducing several updates, game releases, and special benefits for subscribers across all membership tiers. The company launched PlayStation Plus on June 29, 2010, and since then, the service has grown from offering simple add-ons to including multi-tiered options with cloud streaming, classic games, and a wide-ranging catalogue. Sony PlayStation Plus unveiled new games, offering discounts, and special member rewards to celebrate its 15th anniversary.(PlayStation)

New Games for Subscribers (July)

From July 1 to August 4, all PlayStation Plus subscribers can claim three new games across all tiers:

1. Diablo IV (PS5, PS4):

This action role-playing game from Blizzard features a dark, open world where players can explore solo or team up in co-op mode (up to four players online or two locally). The game focuses on dungeon crawling, gathering loot, and combat using distinct character classes. The PlayStation Plus edition supports cross-play and cross-progression, allowing players to continue their progress on different platforms. The endgame includes large world bosses, trading areas, and skill customisation.

Also read: Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

2. The King of Fighters XV (PS5, PS4):

The latest entry in SNK’s fighting game series brings back a 3-on-3 combat system with 39 fighters from its history. It offers online rollback netcode to improve online match stability and multiple game modes for solo or online play. Subscribers also get the “Classic Leona” costume as a bonus, recreating the character’s 1996 appearance.

3. Jusant (PS5):

This game provides a different experience with a focus on climbing and puzzle-solving. Players ascend a vast, abandoned tower using ropes and climbing gear while managing stamina. It does not include combat but highlights exploration and piecing together the story of a forgotten world.

Also read: Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

Special Anniversary Activities

Sony is celebrating with several special offers and events. PS Plus Premium users can access free trials for games like WWE 2K25 and Monster Hunter: Wilds starting June 30. Between June 27 and 29, PlayStation Store will offer exclusive discounts on titles such as Sniper Elite: Resistance, Civilization VII, and Star Wars Outlaws, available only to subscribers.

Additionally, a tournament called the Anniversary Cup will run from June 28, featuring games including EA Sports FC, NBA 2K, UFC, College Football, and Tekken 8. Winners can earn in-game currency, exclusive avatars, or credits usable on Sony’s entertainment platform.

Also read: Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know

What’s More for Subscribers

PlayStation Plus members can also redeem a free cosmetics pack for Valorant, which includes gun charms, sprays, and Radianite Points. Online multiplayer access will be open to all PlayStation users from June 28 to 29, even for those without a subscription. Furthermore, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will get a 15 percent discount on up to 2,000 movies available through Sony Pictures Core until August 12.