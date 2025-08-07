First look at The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping teases an exciting return to Panem

For anyone who grew up in the mid-2000s, The Hunger Games wasn’t just a book or a movie, it was a cultural moment. A generation of teenagers found themselves deeply connected to Katniss Everdeen, the girl on fire who defied a dystopian world with nothing but a bow and her stoic refusal to comply. Long before Divergent, Red Queen, or any of the other YA dystopias that followed, The Hunger Games defined teen rebellion in fiction. Haymitch and Katniss Everdeen

Now, more than a decade after the original films lit up the box office, fans are being invited back into the world of Panem but this time, through a surprising new lens of their surly mentor, Haymitch Abernathy. The first look at The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is finally here, and it’s nothing short of surreal for longtime fans. With a fresh storyline, a new generation of tributes, and a star-studded ensemble cast, the prequel film promises to deepen our understanding of Panem’s darkest traditions. The excitement is real, and so is the nostalgia. Watch below.

Slated for a worldwide release on November 20, 2026, the movie is based on Suzanne Collins’ upcoming novel of the same name. It will be directed by Francis Lawrence, with the screenplay penned by Billy Ray. Longtime collaborators Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson return as producers under Color Force, alongside Lawrence. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce.

About the film

While Haymitch’s character — famously played by Woody Harrelson — was always pivotal, this film will explore the pivotal 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, from his point of view. The supporting cast includes Laura Marcus as Silka, Percy Daggs IV as Ampert, Rada Rae as Wellie, Jhaleil Swaby as Panache, John Doeble as Buck, and Alina Reid as Kerna, among others.

Additional roles include Salimou Thiam as Clayton, Kaine Buffonge as Hull, Sky Frances as Maritte, Tatyana Muzondo as Ringina, Kara Tointon as Willamae, Smylie Bradwell as Sid, Melody Chikakane Brown as Hattie Meeny, Grace Ackary as Asterid, Scot Greenan as Burdock, Jeffrey Hallman as Clerk Carmine, Sandra Förster as Hersilia, Serafin Mishiev as Woodbine Chance, Jax Guerrero as Tibby, and Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy.

Whether you were Team Peeta, Team Gale, or just Team “Down with the Capitol”, this revival is shaping up to be a powerful reminder of why the franchise became a phenomenon in the first place.