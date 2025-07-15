Missed Amazon’s Prime Day Sale? The price drops have been extended with up to 70% off on Sofa sets

Missed out on the Amazon Prime Day Sale? Good news for sofa lovers. Amazon has extended the deals, and sofa sets are still up for grabs at jaw-dropping prices. From cosy two-seaters to spacious family-friendly sofa sets, the range is worth exploring if you are planning to refresh your living room. Amazon sale offers big savings on sofa sets. Pick the best sofa for your home with prices dropping massively.

With discounts reaching up to 70 per cent, this is a great time to buy the best sofa or even upgrade to the best sofa sets you had been eyeing. The Amazon sale features popular brands, different fabric options and modern designs that suit every taste. So if you have been waiting to make your living space more inviting, this extended sale might be the perfect excuse.

Best sofa and sofa set price drops on Amazon

The Sleepyhead Kiki 3-seater sofa in sapling green is a refreshing pick for modern living rooms. Crafted with a solid pine wood frame and upholstered in durable polyester fabric, it feels both sturdy and inviting. Its medium-firm cushions offer comfortable seating for three, making it one of the best sofa options during the Amazon sale. Anti-sagging, fade-resistant and mould-resistant features ensure it stays stylish and long-lasting, perfect for daily lounging.

The AMATA 4-seater L-shaped sofa in ocean blue suede velvet adds a soft, luxurious feel to any living room. Designed for comfort with plush cushions, it offers generous seating for family and guests. Built with a sturdy wooden frame, it is durable and space-saving, making it ideal for compact homes. During the Amazon sale, this stylish piece ranks among the best sofa sets for those looking to combine comfort with a chic look.

The Torque Bali premium fabric 3-seater sofa in grey combines modern style with lasting comfort. Built with solid wood and high-density foam, it offers spacious seating and reliable support. Two matching cushions add extra comfort, making it perfect for living rooms, bedrooms or guest spaces. Resistant to pilling and colour fading, this is one of the best sofa options on Amazon. A great choice for family gatherings or gifting during the Amazon sale.

The AS Furniture Arts solid Sheesham wood 6-seater sofa set in a natural teak finish is perfect for spacious living rooms. With a 3+2+1 arrangement, it blends modern style with sturdy craftsmanship. Comfortable cushions with removable, washable covers add convenience, while the termite-free wood ensures durability. Ideal for families, this is among the best sofa sets available on Amazon, making it a smart buy during the Amazon sale for lasting comfort and style.

The Sleepyhead Bae 4-seater L-shaped sofa set in stone grey is a smart mix of comfort and style. Its interchangeable design lets you switch between left and right orientation, making it ideal for different room layouts. Crafted with solid pine wood and high-density foam, it offers medium-firm support and long-lasting durability. Perfect for family lounging, this is one of the best sofa sets on Amazon, especially during the Amazon sale for a great bargain.

The Home Furniture 5-seater wooden sofa set in natural teak finish combines sturdy Sheesham wood with soft cream cushions for a cosy yet refined look. With a 3+1+1 arrangement, it fits well in both living rooms and offices. The cushions feature washable covers and supersoft foam for added comfort. Durable and stain-resistant, this set ranks among the best sofa sets on Amazon, making the Amazon sale a great time to buy it.

The Torque Steffan L-shaped 8-seater sofa set in black is designed for spacious halls and family gatherings. Built with solid wood and high-density supersoft foam, it offers superior comfort and lasting support. The set includes an ottoman and puffy for added seating or lounging space. Stylish and practical, it is one of the best sofa sets on Amazon. The Amazon sale makes it an excellent choice for large families or entertaining guests.

The Kunjal Furniture Sheesham wood 5-seater sofa set in walnut finish combines durability with a modern touch. Designed in a 3+1+1 style, it features a convenient side magazine holder, making it practical for daily use. Perfect for living rooms or office spaces, its solid Sheesham frame ensures long-lasting strength. Among the best sofa sets on Amazon, this piece is an excellent pick during the Amazon sale for those who value both style and functionality.

Sofa price drop on Amazon: FAQs Are sofa prices still discounted after the Amazon Prime Day Sale? Yes, many sofas and sofa sets continue to have extended discounts on Amazon. Some of the best sofas and sofa sets are available at up to 70 per cent off, making it a great time to buy.

Which sofas are worth buying during the current Amazon sale? Look for options with solid wood frames, durable fabric and good foam density. Popular picks include Sleepyhead, Torque, and Sheesham wood sofa sets, as they offer lasting comfort.

Are the discounts applicable on sofa sets too? Yes, sofa sets are still heavily discounted. From compact 3-seater designs to spacious L-shaped sets, the Amazon sale has a variety of options with impressive price drops.

How to find the best sofa deals on Amazon? Check the Amazon sale section for furniture, use filters for seating capacity and material, and look for top-rated best sofa sets with recent customer reviews.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.