GTA 6 to cost $100? Take-Two CEO gives update as Rockstar eyes May 2026 release

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is finally coming on May 26, 2026, it has been confirmed – 13 years after the adventures of Michael, Trevor, and Franklin in Los Angeles-inspired Los Santos, when GTA 5 came out. Take-Two owns Rockstar Games, which publishes GTA.(Rockstar Games)

While the game got its second trailer earlier this year, with the release date set at the time, there was buzz that the big title might get pushed. A PlayStation leaker was behind this news doing the rounds in July this year, but as per Take-Two's most recent earnings report, they are on track for a May 2026 release.

Notably, Take-Two in previous earnings report had listed GTA's possible release as 2025, so the 2026 announcement is not per se set in stone.

While the release date seems more or less fixed, there is no clarity on the price of the upcoming game yet.

GTA 6 to cost $100? What we know

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter suggested that GTA 6 could launch with a $100 price tag, which is a major leap from the usual $70 that AAA game titles cost thus far.

Nintendo raise the ante with $80 games and GTA 6 could likely follow suit, even if they don't hit the $100 price-tag -- the news of which put off many a GTA fan.

Take-Two CEO Straus Zelnick spoke to Variety about the game's pricing, and while he didn't name numbers, he said "that announcement will come from Rockstar in due time."

Zelnick went on to add "Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge, so we’ve had variable pricing at the company forever. As you know, the approach of the industry is to launch at a premium price, sometimes with special editions, and over time, typically to reduce the price to enhance the overall size of the market. We do the very same thing. I think, probably more than most, we’re highly focused on making sure that the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it."