GTA 6 India launch: Price, system requirements, maps, and new characters revealed

Rockstar Games has officially confirmed the release date of its most anticipated instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series, GTA 6. The game is scheduled to launch on May 26, 2025. The announcement follows several delays and months of speculation driven by trailers, leaks, and insider reports that gradually revealed information on gameplay, character profiles, and map design. Here’s everything we know so far. Here’s everything you need to know about GTA 6’s price, release date, gameplay, characters, and PC requirements.(Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 Price in India (Expected)

Although Rockstar has not officially confirmed the price, leaks suggest that the Standard Edition of GTA 6 will be priced at around ₹5,999 in India. The Deluxe Edition may cost approximately ₹7,299, while the Collector’s Edition is expected to be priced above ₹10,000.

System Requirements and Other Details (Rumoured)

GTA 6 is set to be the biggest game of all time, which means it will demand significant hardware resources, and it might not run smoothly on average gaming laptops. The minimum specifications likely include:

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or Radeon RX 5700 XT

Storage: At least 150GB of free space

RAM: 8GB

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11

The gameplay trailer shows improvements in physics and more realistic player movements. Routine actions such as buying items or interacting with the environment will involve manual control instead of automatic processes, which will add depth to the player experience.

GTA 6 Maps and New Characters (Expected)

GTA 6 will bring back Vice City, expanded with additional regions including Liberty City. The new map promises a variety of locations and missions designed to engage players over many hours.

The game will feature two main protagonists, Jason and Lucia. Jason is involved with local drug operations, while Lucia has recently been released from prison and aims to work with Jason to build a better future. Other characters have been introduced on the official GTA 6 website, such as Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Dre’Quan Priest, and Raul Batista. Rumours also suggest that Raul Batista might serve as a third lead character, with Rockstar Games expected to reveal more details near the launch.