What platforms will GTA VI use? Gamers ask after Rockstar shuts down Social Club

Gamers, and especially those who love Rockstar Games, have some sad news coming their way as the Rockstar Games Social Club has been seemingly shut down after 13 years. Some of the features the Social Club offered included creating crews in GTA(X)

The original URL (https://socialclub.rockstargames.com) just redirects to the main site now. Rockstar Games Social Club was the central hub for all Rockstar games, and members could log in to connect, track their progress, as well as gain access to exclusive content.

What gamers said

The first thought on many gamers' minds has been about GTA VI – the long-awaited title from Rockstar Games – for which gamers will have to wait a little longer, given the current progress with the title.

“Perhaps we'll soon find out what new platform Rockstar will use for GTA 6...”, mused one gamer on X. “Are they planning to introduce a new platform with GTA 6?,” another wondered.

There were many who reminisced about accessing the Rockstar Games Social Club, with one saying, “No more Rockstar Games Social Club. Remember going on there for the exclusive in-game customisation back in 2014, wow,” and another stating, “Good run for 13 years.”

Another gamer shared more details, saying, “Currently viewing profiles, walls, photos, video viewing from users are gone, but could be part of new plans to introduce a new platform.”

They also added that this gave Rockstar the chance to improve upon their services. “Social Club was incredibly outdated, with more cases of crews being hijacked, and accounts being targeted easily. They're most likely finally working on a new platform ready for GTAVI.”

