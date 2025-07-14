GTA 6 launch hype grows after Travis Scott music video sparks new theory

Travis Scott’s new music video has sparked fresh speculation about his possible involvement in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), Rockstar Games’ upcoming blockbuster title. In his latest track 2000 Excursion, a specific visual has caught the attention of gamers and fans alike, a red Ferrari featuring a Florida-style licence plate that reads "GTA VI 6". GTA 6’s neon-soaked Leonida map and new characters promise the series’ biggest leap yet, launching in India on May 26, 2026.(Rockstar Games)

The moment appears around the 3:55 mark in the video and has quickly gone viral across social media platforms. Given that GTA 6 is set in a fictional version of Florida, widely believed to be a reimagined Vice City, the inclusion of the plate has led to widespread theories that this could be a subtle teaser or Easter egg pointing to Travis Scott’s involvement in the game.

While neither Rockstar Games nor the rapper has confirmed any official collaboration, the idea isn’t far-fetched. Travis Scott has previously collaborated with other major gaming titles, most notably Fortnite, where he performed a virtual concert that was viewed by millions. Rockstar has also featured musicians prominently in past GTA titles. In GTA V, artists like Dr. Dre, Flying Lotus and others contributed music and hosted radio stations.

The timing of the video release adds to the speculation. Rockstar has already confirmed that GTA 6 will be launching in 2026, and fans are expecting promotional campaigns to start appearing in the lead-up. Some believe that Travis Scott’s video could be part of early marketing efforts, or at the very least, a coordinated nod to what’s to come.

This isn’t the first time artists have been linked to GTA 6. Rapper T-Pain previously hinted at some involvement, and there have been persistent rumours that Drake might host an in-game radio station in the upcoming title. Given how important music and pop culture have become to the GTA universe, these collaborations would not be unexpected.

For now, Rockstar remains silent, and Travis Scott has not commented on the speculation. Still, the short but suggestive visual in the music video has given fans another clue to dissect as the wait for GTA 6 continues. Whether it turns out to be a confirmed collaboration or just a clever reference, it has certainly reignited excitement around one of the most anticipated games of the decade.