Humans now speak more like ChatGPT, not the other way around, claims study

A recent study claims that using ChatGPT as a writing tool has changed how humans communicate with each other. The research suggests that AI detection has become harder as humans have started to speak more like ChatGPT instead of the other way around, Gizmodo revealed in a report. In 18 months, humans have begun using so-called “GPT words” that were previously not frequently used.(Unsplash)

According to a study by the Max Planck Institute for Human Development, Germany, in the 18 months since ChatGPT has been used by humans worldwide, we have begun using so-called “GPT words” that were previously not frequently used by humans.

The researchers uploaded millions of pages of e-mails, essays, academic papers, and news stories to ChatGPT and asked it to “polish” the text. They then singled out words that ChatGPT used frequently, like “delve,” “realm,” or “meticulous.”

These GPT words were then tracked in 360,000 YouTube videos and 771,000 podcast episodes from before and after the large language model's release.

What they found was surprising. GPT words have grown in usage in spoken English. “The patterns that are stored in AI technology seem to be transmitting back to the human mind. It’s natural for humans to imitate one another, but we don’t imitate everyone around us equally. We’re more likely to copy what someone else is doing if we perceive them as being knowledgeable or important," study co-author Levin Brinkmann told Scientific American.

Other GPT words include “underscore,” “comprehend,” “bolster,” “boast,” “swift,” “inquiry,” “meticulous,” and “groundbreaking.”