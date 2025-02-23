Why Elon Musk doesn’t like GTA V resurfaces in new X post: ‘Tried, but didn’t like…’

Elon Musk's response to why exactly he didn't like Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) back in 2023 in an X thread resurfaces with a whopping 11.5 million views, and netizens are going into a spiral over it. Critics mocked Elon Musk's stance, while supporters suggested he might have been joking, amidst growing anticipation for GTA VI's 2025 release.(X)

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO responded to a discussion about the game on his social media platform X, explaining why he struggled to enjoy GTA V's crime-centric gameplay, which made a huge row.

“Tried, but didn’t like doing crime. GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn’t do it,” Musk wrote on X while responding to a user who posted, “A list of games I have not played: GTA1, GTA2, GTA3, GTA4, GTA5, GTA6.”

Critics pointed out that GTA V is purely fictional, and Musk’s stance seemed at odds

“Ah yes its fine to exploit children in cobalt mines but we draw a line at video games where crime is done.,” one user commented, while another claimed Musk is a hypocrite, pointing out, “You literally kill cops in the first 30 minutes of Saints Row IV. Granted they're simulated, but so are the ones in GTAV if you think about it? What the fuck are you talking about?”

The 2023 Musk respond resurfaced as the excitement surrounding GTA VI reached a fever pitch. A 90-second teaser trailer for the game was leaked online ahead of its official release, revealing that the game will be set in a fictionalized version of Miami’s Vice City and feature a female protagonist for the first time. Rockstar Games confirmed the game will be released in 2025, with a teaser trailer following the leak

Musk’s relationship with gaming is well-documented

His biographer, Walter Isaacson, detailed how Musk once dreamed of becoming a game developer and even created his own video game as a child. His former partner, musician Grimes, noted that Musk’s main way of relaxing was gaming, though he takes it very seriously.

Isaacson claimed Musk has become particularly obsessed with Polytopia, a strategy game focused on building civilizations and waging battles. His brother, Kimbal Musk, recalled that they even compiled a list of life lessons from the game, one of which stated that “empathy is not an asset.”

Musk also praised the Elden Ring, calling it “the most beautiful art I have ever seen.” He has recommended Overwatch in the past and even once requested that his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard dress up as a character from the game.