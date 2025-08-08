Reba McEntire family: How is she related to Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock?

Brandon Blackstock, a Hollywood talent manager who was formerly married to actor Kelly Clarkson, died at the age of 48 on Thursday, his representatives confirmed. Clarkson was the former stepson of singer Reba McEntire. Their relationship stems from McEntire's marriage of 26 years to Narval Blackstock, a film producer and manager. Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock (L) and Reba McEntire (R).(AP)

Brandon was the second child of Narval Blackstock, from his first marriage with Elisa Gayle Ritter, which lasted from 1973 to 1988. Narval married Reba McEntire in 1989 and were married until 2015. Narval has three children from his marriage to Elisa Gayle Ritter: daughters Chassidy Celeste and Shawna Rene Blackstock and son Brandon. Reba McEntire and Narval Blackstock have one child: son Shelby Blackstock, who is a racecar driver.

Brandon Blackstock's death was confirmed in a statement from his representatives to People magazine. The statement said that the 48-year-old passed away after a battle with cancer.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," the statement read.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Reba McEntire and Narval Blackstock divorce

Reba McEntire was married to Narval Blackstock for 26 years. She and Narval announced their divorce on social media, which was finalized on October 28, 2025.

"Narvel and I are divorced. It was final October 28," she had written in a Facebook post. "Thanks for all of those sweet messages. Narvel and I are friends. We have always been."

Additionally, in a statement on her website, she revealed that she and Narval have been separated for a few months at that time, but "despite this being the end of their marriage, they continue to support each other."

"They have worked together for 35 years and will continue to do so. They have asked that you respect their privacy during this time" the statement added