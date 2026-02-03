The Kelly Clarkson Show to end after 7th season, singer breaks silence, ‘Not an easy decision…’
Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson has announced that her show, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ is set to end after its seventh season.
Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson has announced that her show, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ is set to end after its seventh season. Clarkson admitted in a statement on X that it was “not an easy decision” to make.
"I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at TKCS, both in Los Angeles and New York,” Clarkson wrote in her statement. “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.”
Read More | The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 7: Release date, celebrity guests and more
She added, “Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting TKCS. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years."
The Kelly Clarkson Show’s success
The Kelly Clarkson Show first debuted in 2019 in Los Angeles, but moved to New York in 2023 a few years after Clarkson got a divorce and wanted a "fresh start," according to Gulf Coast News Now. The show won 24 Daytime Emmy Awards, including four wins for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and four wins for Outstanding Talk Show Host.
Read More | Kelly Clarkson steps back from the spotlight following ex Brandon Blackstock's death: Shows cancelled, other details
Clarkson will host the seventh season of the show, which will air through Fall 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she covers US news focusing on crime, politics and more. Her many years of experience include interviews with Hamas attack survivors, mental health experts, and victims/families of victims of crimes who want their voices to be heard. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved pooches.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.