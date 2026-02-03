The Kelly Clarkson Show to end after 7th season, singer breaks silence, ‘Not an easy decision…’

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson has announced that her show, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ is set to end after its seventh season. Clarkson admitted in a statement on X that it was “not an easy decision” to make. The Kelly Clarkson Show to end after 7th season, singer breaks silence (kellyclarkson/Instagram)

"I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at TKCS, both in Los Angeles and New York,” Clarkson wrote in her statement. “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.”

She added, “Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting TKCS. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years."