Woman filmed defacing ‘Melania’ documentary poster in Los Angeles | Video

The woman’s identity has not been confirmed, and it remains uclear when the video was recorded.

The footage, which began circulating on Sunday, shows an unidentified woman standing at a bus shelter and drawing on a Melania poster using a marker. The markings include a small mustache beneath the First Lady’s nose.

A video circulating on social media shows a woman appearing to vandalize a promotional poster for the documentary Melania at a Los Angeles bus stop, days after transit officials acknowledged a wave of vandalism targeting advertisements for the film across the city.

Vandalism reported across multiple transit locations Los Angeles Metro officials have confirmed that advertisements for the Melania documentary have been repeatedly vandalized at bus stops and transit locations in recent days. According to the agency, posters have been defaced with graffiti including devil horns, Hitler-style mustaches and phrases referencing convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In response, Metro reassigned some buses carrying the Melania advertisements to different routes as a precautionary measure.

“The buses remain in regular service,” LA Metro said in a statement to the California Post. “Our buses have unfortunately been subject to vandalism over the last couple of years. After seeing significant vandalism at city bus stops on advertising for the Melania movie, Metro proactively reassigned some of the buses containing that advertising to other geographic areas to minimize potential vandalism.”

Metro emphasized that the move was preventative and not related to service disruptions.

No arrests announced so far Authorities have not announced any arrests in connection with the vandalism, and it is not known whether the woman seen in the video is connected to other incidents involving defaced posters across Los Angeles.

The documentary Melania focuses on First Lady Melania Trump and has been promoted through transit advertising in several major US cities.

Officials have not said whether the vandalism incidents are being investigated as isolated acts or part of a broader pattern. Metro said it continues to work with city partners to monitor and address vandalism affecting public property.