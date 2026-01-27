Sydney Sweeney could be charged with vandalism? Here's what she did

Sydney Sweeney made headlines again for another ad campaign gone wrong. TMZ obtained footage of Sweeney climbing the Hollywood Sign and hanging a string of bras across its iconic letter. Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney sparked controversy and potential legal trouble after climbing the iconic Hollywood Sign to in a late-night promotional stunt REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS)

While Sweeney's team secured a permit from Film LA to film at the landmark, reports indicate she did not seek permission from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to climb, touch, or commercially use the Hollywood Sign itself.

This could potentially mean legal trouble for the actress should the Chamber decide to pursue action against her and her production crew.

Read more: Sydney Sweeney will return as Millie Calloway in The Housemaid sequel

What did Sweeney do? The Hollywood Sign is one of Los Angeles' most protected and recognisable attractions. Naturally, the iconic landmark is restricted to public access and under surveillance to prevent trespassing or defacement.

TMZ reported that Sweeney was filmed under the cover of darkness ascending the hillside and then scaling one of the 45-foot-tall letters. Footage shared by TMZ shows her and a production crew carrying out the stunt wearing black cargo pants, a black hoodie and a black hat, stringing together bras from her upcoming lingerie line, Syrn. She draped the clothesline across the structure and then stopped to look and admire her work and laugh.