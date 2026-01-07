Sydney Sweeney poses nude for magazine shoot, fans say she is ‘breaking the internet again’

Time and again, Sydney Sweeney makes headlines. From selling the hotly debated bathwater Dr Squatch soap to the much contentious and polarising American Eagle's ‘great jeans’ campaign, the Euphoria star has once again stood out with a daring photoshoot. Fans are saying she is ‘breaking the internet again!' Sydney Sweeney attends the special screening of "The Housemaid" at 787 on Seventh, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in New York(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On January 7, Sydney took to her social media to unveil her latest photoshoot for W Magazine's Volume One: The Best Performances Issue. For the striking, bold editorial, the 28-year-old actor went nude and channelled an old-school glam style.

Let's take a closer look at the pictures and how she dolled up for the shoot.

More about the photoshoot

The magazine cover evoked a dramatic, cinematic yet nostalgic grandeur that is anchored in self-possessed poise. The old Hollywood charm was evident in the vintage shadows with a hazy blur. Sydney was styled bare-skinned in a Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde bob with soft curls, a shimmering diamond choker, and slathered golden body paint, an aesthetic reminiscent of the old, golden days of Hollywood. She posed with an alluring confidence, glancing at the camera with quiet sensuality. Soft golden lights complemented and illuminated her golden body paint, making her appear dreamy.

Positioned against a black, motion-blur background with streaks of light, she became the central focus of the composition.

Internet reactions

Netizens also picked up on the overall Marilyn Monroe-esque vibe of the fashion shoot. One wrote, “I swear you’re starting off the New Year looking like Marilyn Monroe resurrected.” She was able to channel Marilyn's mesmerising, sublime and seductive energy through her pose and overall style. Another user noted, ”Mesmerisingly beautiful!!!”

Sydney has long been popularly associated with teenage roles, mostly because of her character in HBO's Euphoria series as Cassie, but one fan pointed out the shift: "She doesn't look like a teenager anymore. Gorgeous."

The photoshoot radiates a cinematic and artistic quality, from lighting to subject placement, which prompted another fan to remark in the comment section, “Absolutely, magnificent beautiful stunning, gorgeous way to define the classic art of beauty.”

All in all, the comment section was buzzing with fans gushing over how ethereal she appeared.