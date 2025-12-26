Sydney Sweeney says she wants to do films that ‘save people's lives’, calls The Housemaid ‘dream project’

Sydney Sweeney wants to make films that “save people's lives.” In a recent interview with the BBC, the 28-year-old said she wants her movies to have an “impact.” This year, she starred in The Housemaid and the biopic Christy. Both films address domestic violence, which she thinks is a “prevalent” topic. File photo of Sydney Sweeney(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Sydney Sweeney talks about ‘dream project’ The Housemaid, gushes over co-star Amanda Seyfried

The Euphoria star takes a “lot of care” when playing such roles. “Being able to have a film that's on a more commercial level talk about a very difficult topic is important,” she told the outlet. Addressing her latest thriller, based on Freida McFadden's best-selling novel of the same name, Sweeney said she is a “huge fan of the book” and loves “all the characters” in it.

Calling the film a “dream project,” Sweeney admitted that she loves “complex, juicy, crazy, twisted stories.” In The Housemaid, she stars opposite Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar. Their characters, Nina and Andrew Winchester, hire the Echo Valley star's character, Millie Calloway, as a live-in house help.

Seyfried likened herself to Sweeney, saying, “There's a similarity between us that is uncanny, and it's really fun to work with people [who] are doing life in a similar way, have similar ideals about the job and life.”

Sweeney agreed with the 40-year-old, explaining that the duo has developed a “dynamic” where they “can enjoy being around” each other. This means they can “go to these crazy places and discover so much more within your character.”

The Housemaid co-stars recently made headlines for their joint appearances at the Los Angeles and New York premieres of the Paul Feig film. While Sweeney channelled old Hollywood glamour with white and silver gowns, Seyfried stunned in pink and red dresses.