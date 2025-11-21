Sydney Sweeney's Christy sets unwanted box office record with drastic 92% fall, earns $0 overseas

Actor Sydney Sweeney’s horrid run at the box office has continued with her newest release, Christy. A biopic of boxer Christy Martin, the film opened to lukewarm reviews and horrible returns at the box office in its opening week. If there was any chance of a recovery, it has been snuffed out in its second weekend. Christy saw the worst-ever fall for a film in its second week, and was completely wiped out overseas. Sydney Sweeney plays former pro boxer Christy Martin in the film.

Christy box office collection

According to Box Office Mojo, Christy had a domestic collection of $1.3 million in its opening weekend, one of the worst ever for a wide release in Hollywood history. If this wasn’t bad enough, the film saw a 92% fall in collections over the second weekend, bringing in only $108K over its second weekend. This is the worst opening weekend collection for a film in Hollywood history, surpassing any other wide release. As of November 20, Christy’s total domestic box office collection stands at a dismal $1.9 million.

Sydney Sweeney film draws blank overseas

The film has fared even worse in the international markets outside North America. Christy opened to just $14K overseas in its opening weekend and was then taken off theatres worldwide after Monday. In its second weekend, it has added $0 to its overseas total. The film’s worldwide gross remains under $2 million. With daily earnings now below $ 20,000, the film is almost certain to end its lifetime run with a worldwide total under $2 million, a disastrous figure for a film made for over $15 million.

About Christy

Directed by David Michôd, Christy is the story of former professional boxer Christy Martin, who became the best boxer in the US in the 90s, before her husband-turned-coach tried to murder her. Sydney Sweeney gained over 40 lbs to play the boxer in the film and underwent extensive boxing training as well. The film also stars Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O'Brian, Ethan Embry, and Chad L. Coleman.