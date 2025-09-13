Sydney Sweeney takes on Christy Martin role in biopic; Full cast lineup revealed

Sydney Sweeney, famous for Euphoria and The White Lotus, has been through a significant transformation to star as legendary boxer Christy Martin in the upcoming biographical movie ‘Christy’, which is all set to release on November 7. The movie explores Martin’s rise in the world of competitive boxing while also dealing with her personal battles, including an abusive marriage. Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Road to the Golden Globes Party at the Four Seasons Toronto during the Toronto International Film Festival.(AFP)

The plot of ‘Christy’

The biopic follows Christy Martin, who discovers her talent for boxing while still in her small hometown of West Virginia. As per the movie’s synopsis, Martin is “fueled by grit, raw determination and an unshakable desire to win,” with her boxing career blossoming under the guidance of her husband-turned-manager, Jim (played by Ben Foster). However, Martin’s toughest challenges are at home, where she struggles to escape an abusive marriage. The story is a powerful narrative of resilience and courage as Martin fights to reclaim her life.

Christy: All about the star cast

Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin

Sweeney’s transformation into Christy Martin is powerful. The ‘Anyone But You’ actress spoke to ‘W Magazine’ about her physical transformation, which involved a rigorous training regimen, including gaining over 30 pounds during three months. She shared, “I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour. My body was completely different. But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong.”

Ben Foster as James V. Martin

Foster portrays Martin’s husband, James, who also served as her manager. Their tumultuous relationship, marked by emotional and physical abuse, is a central theme of the movie. Foster emphasized the importance of addressing the issue of domestic violence in the film.

Merritt Wever as Joyce Salters

Wever portrays Martin's mother, Joyce, who had trouble with her daughter's career in boxing and with her abusive marriage. Joyce's relationship with Martin is complicated, but they stayed close right up until she died in 2025.

Katy O'Brian as Lisa Holewyne

O'Brian plays Lisa, who met Martin in the world of boxing and ultimately ended up being her love interest. Martin and Holewyne's relationship deepened the film, as O'Brian claimed it was challenging to play such an authentic and emotional character.

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney breaks down in tears after world premiere of Christy at TIFF, receives standing ovation

Ethan Embry as John Salters

Embry will be seen as Martin's father, John, who always supported his daughter's dreams and encouraged her to chase her aspirations.

Chad L. Coleman as Don King

Chad L. Coleman, known for ‘The Wire’ and ‘The Walking Dead’, portrays boxing promoter Don King in Christy. King, who also worked with legends like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson, played a pivotal role in Martin’s career. Martin later inducted King into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame in April 2025.

Christy: An empowering tale of resilience

Christy has been touted as an inspiring and emotional biopic that brings the spotlight onto one of the most iconic female boxers of all time. With strong performances from Sydney Sweeney and the rest of the cast, the movie is set to touch hearts and minds, celebrating Christy Martin's resilience both in and out of the ring.

Also Read: Christy trailer: Sydney Sweeney enters Oscars race as she packs in the punches in biopic of boxing legend. Watch

FAQs

Who plays Christy Martin in the movie Christy?

Sydney Sweeney, known for her role in Euphoria, plays the legendary boxer Christy Martin in the biopic.

What is the focus of the movie Christy?

The movie focuses on Christy Martin’s rise in the boxing world while also dealing with personal struggles, particularly an abusive marriage.

When is Christy set to be released?

The movie will hit theaters on November 7.