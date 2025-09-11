Christy trailer: Sydney Sweeney enters Oscars race as she packs in the punches in biopic of boxing legend. Watch

Actor Sydney Sweeney undergoes a jaw-dropping transformation to play celebrated boxing champion Christy Martin in her upcoming release Christy. The actor dropped the official trailer of the film on Thursday, days after the world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she earned rave reviews. Many even predicted that Sydney could very well earn an Oscar nomination for her performance in the film. David Michôd has directed the film. Sydney Sweeney plays former boxer Christy Martin in the film.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with Sydney being introduced into the world of boxing as a newcomer. In no time, she is punching her way to grand success, winning titles and setting her life up with manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster). But things do take a hard turn, when it seems that she no longer has the same control over her game as well as her life. Sydney's physical transformation and emotional resilience form the highlight of the trailer.

About the film

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Christy Martin (Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia — until she discovered a knack for punching people. Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster)."

It adds, “But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it — confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death. Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life.”

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Sydney for her first Oscar, lets go!” Another said, “Yeah Christy looks quite great! Pretty hyped for this one!!” A comment read, “She looks so different here! Can't wait to see.”

The film tells the story of Martin's rise in the 1990s and charts her personal experiences, including her husband's attempted murder in 2010. It is produced by Black Bear, Anonymous Content, Votiv, Fifty-Fifty Films, and Yoki. Also starring Ben Foster and Merritt Wever, the film is set to be released theatrically on November 7.