Sydney Sweeney breaks down in tears after world premiere of Christy at TIFF, receives standing ovation

Sydney Sweeney was emotional at the world premiere of her film Christy at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. The actor was present at the festival along with the cast and crew of the biopic drama, and brought in the real life subject of the film- former pro boxer Christy Martin with her. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney refuses to comment on her controversial jeans ad as she promotes her new film at Toronto Film Festival) Sydney Sweeney and Christy Martin attend the premiere of Christy during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Sydney at TIFF

Sydney stunned in a light pink gown for the world premiere of the film at TIFF. She signed autographs, and posed with Christy ahead of the premiere. After the film's premiere, the audience present there gave the film a thunderous standing ovation. Sydney appeared emotional as she took to stage to thank the audience.

She said, “I want to thank all of you guys for being here because it is not possible without all of you. Thank you for letting us tell Christy's story, and as you all can tell, she is such a special, incredible human… I forgot the question, Christy you are absolutely incredible and I am so honoured… Oh my god I am gonna cry. Being able to have her by my side during this process was a dream but also just scary because we were doing this infront of her! But it was a dream come true, as an actor, as a person.”

She also shared a series of pictures from the special evening at TIFF on her Instagram account, and wrote in the caption, “when TIFF met CHRISTY 🥊 thank you for the outpouring of love and support for this special film and incredible woman.”

About Christy

The film tells the story of Martin's rise in the 1990s and charts her personal experiences, including her husband's attempted murder in 2010. It is produced by Black Bear, Anonymous Content, Votiv, Fifty-Fifty Films, and Yoki. Also starring Ben Foster and Merritt Wever, the film is set to be released theatrically on November 7.