Sydney Sweeney refuses to comment on her controversial jeans ad as she promotes her new film at Toronto Film Festival

Actor Sydney Sweeney has been all over social media in the last few weeks ever since her controversial jeans campaign was released. The actor is now gearing up for the world premiere of her new film Christy at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival. During an interaction with Vanity Fair, the actor declared that she will not comment on the advertisement any further. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney's co-star Halsey slams trolls boycotting their film over American Eagle controversy) Sydney Sweeney will present her new film Christy at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

What Sydney said

During the interaction, Sydney said, "I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I’m not there to talk about jeans. The movie’s about Christy, and that’s what I’ll be there to talk about.”

About Christy

In the biographical sports drama Christy, directed by David Michôd, Sydney plays the titular Christy Martin, a former professional boxer. The film tells the story of Martin's rise in the 1990s and charts her personal experiences, including her husband's attempted murder in 2010. It is produced by Black Bear, Anonymous Content, Votiv, Fifty-Fifty Films, and Yoki. Also starring Ben Foster and Merritt Wever, the film is set to be released theatrically on November 7.

In preparation for the role, Sydney underwent an intense physical transformation, gaining more than 30 pounds along with diving into months-long training. Talking about the film on the same portal, Sydney added, “I was blown away that her story wasn’t more known on a universal, global level because it’s just one of the most harrowing and inspiring women that I’ve ever met in my entire life.”

The film is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday, September 5.