Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sydney Sweeney refuses to comment on her controversial jeans ad as she promotes her new film at Toronto Film Festival

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 06:59 pm IST

Sydney Sweeney was caught in the middle of a huge backlash as she appeared on American Eagle's fall campaign. The actor has now refused to talk about it.

Actor Sydney Sweeney has been all over social media in the last few weeks ever since her controversial jeans campaign was released. The actor is now gearing up for the world premiere of her new film Christy at the ongoing Toronto International Film Festival. During an interaction with Vanity Fair, the actor declared that she will not comment on the advertisement any further. (Also read: Sydney Sweeney's co-star Halsey slams trolls boycotting their film over American Eagle controversy)

Sydney Sweeney will present her new film Christy at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Sydney Sweeney will present her new film Christy at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

What Sydney said

During the interaction, Sydney said, "I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I’m not there to talk about jeans. The movie’s about Christy, and that’s what I’ll be there to talk about.”

About Christy

In the biographical sports drama Christy, directed by David Michôd, Sydney plays the titular Christy Martin, a former professional boxer. The film tells the story of Martin's rise in the 1990s and charts her personal experiences, including her husband's attempted murder in 2010. It is produced by Black Bear, Anonymous Content, Votiv, Fifty-Fifty Films, and Yoki. Also starring Ben Foster and Merritt Wever, the film is set to be released theatrically on November 7.

In preparation for the role, Sydney underwent an intense physical transformation, gaining more than 30 pounds along with diving into months-long training. Talking about the film on the same portal, Sydney added, “I was blown away that her story wasn’t more known on a universal, global level because it’s just one of the most harrowing and inspiring women that I’ve ever met in my entire life.”

The film is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday, September 5.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Sydney Sweeney refuses to comment on her controversial jeans ad as she promotes her new film at Toronto Film Festival
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On