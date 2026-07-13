Is your child just naughty or showing signs of ADHD? Clinical psychologist shares what parents need to notice

World ADHD Awareness Day: July 13 is observed as World ADHD Day to spread awareness about attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a neurodevelopmental condition that affects attention, impulse control, activity levels and emotional regulation. This is an important subject to discuss, as schoolchildren are often rebuked for being restless or struggling and labelled ‘naughty’ or ‘undisciplined.’ But could these behaviours sometimes indicate ADHD rather than deliberate disobedience?



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On the occasion of World ADHD Awareness Day, HT Lifestyle sought expert insights to answer common questions about ADHD in children, including its early signs, the behaviour parents and teachers should watch for, and why timely identification matters.

Clinical psychologist Puja Dutta, senior mentor and special educator at the Training Academy, India Autism Centre, answered some important questions about how parents can recognise signs of ADHD and reach out for timely support to help their child.

Sharing a common observation from her practice, she said, “Often, I meet parents who tell me, ‘Everyone says my child is just naughty, careless, or inattentive’. My first response is always the same: before we judge a child’s behaviour, we need to understand what may be driving it. ADHD is not about a child choosing to misbehave; it is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects a child's ability to regulate attention, impulses, activity levels, and emotions.”

So, behaviours which are typically seen as deliberate disobedience may actually be signs of a neurodevelopmental condition affecting the child's ability to regulate attention, impulses, and emotions. The problem is it is oversimplified as a lack of self-discipline, as these difficulties are actually beyond the child's control.

At what age can ADHD be identified? The psychologist outlined when signs of ADHD may first become observable. She said, "In my experience, many children with ADHD are identified between the ages of 3 and 6 years, or only after they begin school, when expectations around sitting still, following instructions, and completing tasks become much greater.”

This means signs of ADHD may begin to emerge in early childhood, around the time a child enters preschool. You will see that some children are more resistant to instructions.