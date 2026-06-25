Giving phones to your children? Know how excessive digital use may affect developing brain, sleep and behaviour

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Childhood is one of the most impressionable stages of life, and the guidance of parents and authority figures matters deeply. Their role also extends to protecting children from external stimuli that may impede their development. One such threat is excessive screen time. Digital use is pervasive and, unfortunately, inevitable, with even schoolwork now requiring screens too. This exposure extends to entertainment and learning. For parents , knowing where to draw the line can make all the difference.

Sindhu Upadhyay Wadhwa, senior clinical psychologist with over 20 years of experience and founder and clinical director of Mind Guild, told HT Lifestyle in an interview about the lasting impact of screen exposure on children's developing brains and what steps parents can take to build healthier digital habits.

Excessive screen exposure can affect children on all fronts, including their emotional, cognitive and physical well-being. This is worrying because children are like a sponge, so whatever they consume can shape their habits, behaviour and subsequent development.

The psychologist drew attention to the concept of overstimulation because of screens, “Children's brains are still developing, particularly the areas responsible for self-control, focus, decision-making, and emotional balance. Excessive screen exposure can overstimulate these developing systems, making it harder for children to concentrate, regulate emotions, and engage in real-world experiences.”

Alarming to think, but yes, as the expert mentioned, screen time shaped the developing brain. To put it into perspective, most of the content online, the short-form video or the games are high-paced and rewarding, but real-world activities are slow, which is why the psychologist recounted that parents nowadays report their children being restless, irritated, unable to focus, mood swings, and low interest in offline play or mingling with friends.

This also demonstrates the growing dependence on instant gratification. It shows up in many ways, like gaming rewards, new content available at their fingertips, always, one scroll away. Wadhwa also observed that when phones are taken away from children, they become frustrated and sometimes throw tantrums. In some cases, they may also be anxious about being parted.

On the physical front, sleep is one of the first areas to take a hit. It is already well-known how indispensable quality sleep is for good health. Time and again, health experts recommend prioritising sleep. Wadhwa too concurred, highlighting the value of sleep and why screens may adversely impact sleep, “Prolonged screen use, especially before bedtime, interferes with melatonin production and can negatively affect sleep quality. In growing children, poor sleep is linked to difficulties with learning, memory, emotional regulation, and overall well-being.”

But in the end, she advocated for balance, as it is not realistically possible to impose a blanket ban on gadgets.