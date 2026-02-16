Endocrinologist shares 3 extra healthy ingredients to add in baked treats for kids: ‘Children do not notice these…’

Children always have a special soft spot for baked goods. While baked goods don't always get a clean chit health-wise, children do throw tantrums, and as a mother, it is not easy to resist the puppy eyes they make. Add healthy ingredients to the batter for bonus health benefits. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

But what you can do is bake healthier. It means choosing better ingredients so that the baked goods come out to be more nutritionally dense. When you think about healthy baking, the first thought is to swap flour, oil, and sugar to its healthier counterparts. While they do impart effective results by reducing the calorie and sugar intake, you can also bolster the nutritional profile by adding a few extra ingredients to the batter.



ALSO READ: Endocrinologist shares best and worst fruits for blood sugar spikes: Know where berries, grapes, bananas, apples stand

New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt endocrinologist in an Instagram post dated February 16, shared some superfoods that you can incorporate into your recipe.

Here are the three ingredients Dr Roehnelt listed:

1. Flax seeds Her first recommendation include flax seed. “Flax seeds add fiber which can support blood sugar balance, omega three fatty acids, which are anti-inflammatory,” the endocrinologist noted. Baked treats are nutritionally shallow. But when you add seeds like this one, you make it more wholesome. Ensure you ground the flax seeds for proper absorption. According to Dr Roehnelt, the bonus advantage is flax seed won't add any unwanted taste to your favourite baked good.





2. Chia seeds The second on the list is also a superseed that many may be familiar with. Time and again, this one has been recommended by health experts, and for all the good reasons. After eating sweets, blood sugar spikes may occur, but when you add seeds like this one, you gain the benefit of a more stable blood sugar. “Chia can help gut health support a stable blood sugar, and it helps to keep foods moist,” she added. Gut health is at the forefront that benefits from chia seeds.



Since chia seeds are the all-rounder type, the endocrinologist revealed that she sprinkles them in her smoothies too because of the protein content.



3. Extra egg Egg is a very common ingredient in baking, but you stand to gain a health advantage if you add an extra one. Even your cake's texture turns out to be better.



“Extra egg, it not only gives the baked good an extra texture, especially if it is gluten-free, but it adds protein, helps to keep the kids full longer, and that extra protein and fat can help to slow the blood sugar spike when eating these types of foods,” the endocrinologist elaborated.

Children may frown at healthy foods and may not be open to consuming them. Mothers need to exercise their sleuthing skills to sneak these ingredients in. The endocrinologist promised, “Children do not notice these extras, but their metabolism does.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.





