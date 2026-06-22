Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 5 habits parents must teach kids for future health: 'Stay away from…'

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, has outlined five non-negotiable habits that parents should instil in their children from an early age to lay the foundation for a healthier life well into adulthood . In an Instagram video shared on June 20, the heart surgeon highlights, “Most kids learn by example and it's our responsibility as parents to set the standard. The most durable lessons are the ones they see live. Five habits to teach your kids that will shape their health for life.”

Childhood is where lifelong habits take root. The routines children grow up with – from the way they eat and sleep to how they move, cope with boredom and make choices about their health – often shape their wellbeing well into adulthood. And because children learn far more from what they see than what they are told, the habits normalised at home can have a lasting impact. This is why fostering healthy behaviours early on is one of the most important investments parents can make in their children's future health.

1. Stay away from vapes According to Dr London, vaping is particularly prevalent among young adults, many of whom mistakenly believe that e-cigarettes are largely harmless or significantly less damaging to the lungs than traditional cigarettes. However, the heart surgeon warns, “Stay away from vapes. They are everywhere and far from harmless. I’ve seen the lung damage of young patients first hand in the operating room.”

2. Get comfortable being bored In today's digital age, children are often handed screens to keep them entertained and constantly stimulated. However, Dr London warns that this relentless stream of stimulation may diminish their ability to sit quietly with their own thoughts. Learning to embrace moments of boredom is important, he says, because periods of stillness and quiet are often where creativity flourishes and some of our best ideas take shape.

He explains, “Get comfortable being bored. It's in stillness where some of the best ideas come to the surface, and kids need to get comfortable with their own thoughts without reaching for a screen. Constant stimulation erodes their tolerance for quiet.”

3. Conscious eating The heart surgeon explains that children develop their eating habits by observing the people around them and adopting the dietary patterns that are normalised at home. Long before they learn anything about nutrition, these routines become deeply ingrained, making mindful and conscious eating all the more important for the entire family. He notes, “Conscious eating. Most eating patterns are caught, not taught. Kids absorb what is normal at the table long before anyone explains nutrition to them.”

4. Move every day Dr London recommends making daily movement and physical activity a non-negotiable part of your children's routine. The type of exercise matters far less than building the habit itself – because when it comes to long-term health, consistency is what truly makes the difference. He highlights, “Move every day. Now, the activity is much less important than consistency, walking, playing sports, unstructured play. Really, what's important is that daily movement becomes unremarkable.”

5. Protect sleep According to the heart surgeon, sleep is one of the cornerstones of a healthy lifestyle. It is during sleep that the body and brain recover, metabolism is regulated, emotions are processed and numerous essential physiological functions take place.

This is why cultivating the habit of prioritising quality sleep from an early age is so important for long-term wellbeing. Dr London explains, “Protect sleep. Sleep is when the growing brain and body do their most important work – consolidating learning, regulating mood, building the foundation for healthy metabolism.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.