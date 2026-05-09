‘Should be behind bars’: Ex-India star wants heavy punishment for Yuzvendra Chahal over allegedly vaping inside flight

Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan wants strict action to be taken against Punjab Kings star Yuzvendra Chahal for allegedly vaping on a flight. A video continues to spread like wildfire on social media, in which Chahal is allegedly using an e-cigarette during the team's journey. However, it is important to mention that the Hindustan Times couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video or whether Chahal was actually vaping. Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal reacts (ANI Picture Service)

The use and sale of e-cigarettes is banned in India. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was fined 25 per cent of his match fees for vaping inside the dressing room during the match against the Punjab Kings.

Speaking of Chahal and the latest video, the spinner was seen seemingly trying to hide the act of vaping while sitting with Shashank Singh on the flight. The video was originally shared online from Arshdeep Singh's podcast.

Also Read: BCCI sends 8-page letter to IPL teams, warns of ‘honey trap’, no unauthorised entry; vapes banned: All dos, don'ts Reacting to a social media post, the former Indian spinner Sivaramakrishnan said that Chahal should be “behind bars” as vaping is banned in the country. He added that the law of the land must be followed as he criticised BCCI's call to fine Riyan Parag just 25 per cent of his match fees.

"Vape is banned in India. Should be behind bars. What is the point in having Laws and not implementing them. 25% of match fees is peanuts. What if a regular person had done this, What would the action be?" Sivaramakrishnan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).