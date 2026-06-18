Alia Bhatt accepts being privileged, says she dreamt of becoming an actor since childhood: ‘You still have bad days’

The conversation around actor Alia Bhatt coming from a privileged background, being the daughter of ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and later finding a mentor in Bollywood's biggest filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, has been around for a while now. In a recent interaction, Alia too addressed the debate around her privilege and how it hasn't always been easy. Alia Bhatt spoke about being privileged.

'Was meant to be in front of the camera' Speaking to News18, Alia admitted that she wanted to be an actor from a very young age. She said, “Sach kahun to main to bachpan se hee acting kar rahi hoon apne mirror ke saamne… Mere paas sirf mere dimaag mein ek sapna tha ki mujhe ek din woh jo TV dikh raha hai na, uske andar hona hai (I am acting in front of the mirror since childhood. I always had this dream to come on television)." She recalled watching Govinda and Karisma Kapoor songs and admitted that she always wondered about the magic of movies. “Since then, I have believed that I was meant to be in front of the camera," the Alpha actor added.

'Come from a place of privilege' However, Alia does recognise the privilege she has from coming from a film family. She said, “I’ve had a very different journey, and I do acknowledge that when you come from a place of privilege, it’s easy to say that. But I say this even coming from a place of privilege — sometimes you still have those bad days, you still have those low days. And on those days, the only thing you can tell yourself is that I’m allowed to dream, and I’m allowed to believe in myself."

About Alpha Alia is currently busy with the promotions of her next big film — YRF's Alpha. Alpha also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Bobby plays the antagonist in the film. The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer, which revealed that Hrithik Roshan will make a cameo appearance as Major Kabir from War and War 2.

Alpha is the latest installment in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. Other films in the franchise include Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.