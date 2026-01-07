Sydney Sweeney will return as Millie Calloway in The Housemaid sequel

It is confirmed. Actor Sydney Sweeney is officially stepping back into The Housemaid universe, reuniting with director Paul Feig for a sequel that has now been put into motion following the film’s unexpected box office surge. According to a report in Deadline, the studio has greenlit The Housemaid’s Secret , the follow-up to the psychological thriller that has rapidly emerged as one of the year’s standout theatrical performers.

The sequel draws from the second novel in Freida McFadden’s popular trilogy and has been quietly taking shape for months. Production is expected to begin later this year, with Sydney returning as Millie — the enigmatic young woman whose attempt at starting over led her into a deeply unsettling household. Meanwhile, Paul will once again direct, while Michele Morrone is set to reprise his role as Enzo, the Winchesters’ groundskeeper and a crucial presence in Millie’s journey.

For the unversed, released earlier this year, The Housemaid proved to be a commercial win, earning $75.7 million domestically and $133 million worldwide against a $35 million budget, as reported by Variety. The R-rated thriller also generated strong word-of-mouth and online chatter, capped by an ending that teased Millie’s next chapter and featured Taylor Swift’s I Did Something Bad over the credits.

“It’s clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly — and audibly — to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group.