POORSTACY death: TMZ slammed for sharing crime scene photos of rapper's motel room, ‘Insensitive’

Rapper POORSTACY took his own life at a Florida motel on Saturday, November 1. As details of the circumstances surrounding his death emerge, the entertainment news outlet TMZ has come under fire for its coverage of the rapper's death. Rapper POORSTACY passed away at the age of 26 on November 30.(Poorstacy on Instagram)

TMZ was the first to confirm that the rapper has passed away at a Florida motel on December 1, Monday, two days after the incident. They also reported citing sources that the cause of death was suicide, and the rapper shot himself in the head when his baby's mother was present with him inside the motel room.

Now, the outlet has published photos of the crime scene at the motel room where POORSTACY reportedly shot himself in the head. A series of 16 photos published as a gallery received flak on social media for allegedly being sensitive.

Users slammed TMZ on social media posts about the stories of the crime scene photos.

"You all really are some terrible people. No respect for human life or privacy for families in hard times. How are you still a thing??," one user wrote.

“TMZ you are what is wrong in this world. Showing images that people can’t unsee… you and anyone else that posts disturbing images are what has done the most damage to children and people in general. Stop soiling our minds,” wrote another.

“I don't know what's worse, the story, or you trying to capitalize off it,” wrote another.

Dispute Over POORSTACY's Death? What We Know So Far

POORSTACY reportedly shot himself in the head at a motel room in Boca Raton, Florida, on Saturday, November 30, but survived initially. He was transported to a hospital, but he passed away there on Monday, December 1. He was in critical condition, and the family reportedly decided to take him off life support.

Despite the TMZ report, which stated that the rapper shot himself, the official cause of death of the rapper was not released. The TMZ report noted, citing a source close to the family, that they are "not buying" the theory that the POORSTACY died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.