How did POORSTACY die? All on rapper's death after 10-day stay in Florida hotel

Rapper POORSTACY, whose actual name was Carlito Milfort, has passed away at the age of 26, reported TMZ. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has confirmed his death. According to the Boca Raton Police Department, he died early Saturday following a medical emergency. Rapper POORSTACY, also known as Carlito Milfort, has died at 26 due to a medical emergency in Palm Beach, confirmed local authorities.(X@rapid_reveal)

Who was POORSTACY?

The musician POORSTACY, based in Palm Beach, Florida, gained recognition for his unique blend of punk rock, heavy metal, post-punk, and emo rap in his music. His 2019 EP “I Don’t Care” marked a significant turning point in his career. Over the years, he cultivated a dedicated fanbase, particularly with his 2020 album The Breakfast Club and his 2021 release Party at the Cemetery.

The Florida artist has also collaborated with prominent figures in the industry, such as Iann Dior and Travis Barker. POORSTACY and Travis Barker worked together on multiple songs, including their hit track “Choose Life.”

Among his notable accomplishments is his contribution to the soundtrack of the movie Bill & Ted Face the Music, which garnered a Grammy nomination. This achievement placed him alongside renowned rock and metal musicians like Weezer, Lamb of God, and Mastodon.

Recently, the rapper released “Nothing Belongs to You” in July and partnered with Paris Shadows for the song “Last Time Around” in October.

Also Read: Stockton Banquet Hall mass shooting: Were rappers MBnel and Fly Boy Doughy targeted?

POORSTACY's cause of death: How did rapper die?

A staff member at a hotel in Boca Raton told TMZ that POORSTACY had been residing there for the last 10 days. He had checked in accompanied by a woman and a toddler. On Saturday morning, an unknown incident occurred, prompting the call for emergency services. He was subsequently transported on a stretcher to a local hospital, where he passed away. No other individuals sustained injuries.

The precise cause of his death has yet to be disclosed. In the meantime, fans have been engaging in speculation online, suggesting that he may have taken his own life, drawing from his social media interactions and the responses to his final Instagram post. Following the announcement of his death, fans began posting messages on his Instagram account. Many expressed how his music had positively impacted their lives, while others shared their memories, sorrow, and lingering questions. It is noteworthy that POORSTACY had not made any posts on Instagram since August.

What is POORSTACY's net worth?

In 2022, POORSTACY's net worth was estimated to be around $3 million. His earnings were derived from his musical career, which encompassed rap, singing, and the ability to play various instruments. He was raised in Palm Beach, Florida, in a family that was actively involved in music. His father introduced him to musical instruments during his childhood.

Confusion arose when a friend shared a post online stating that POORSTACY was still alive. The post asserted that he was battling for his life. There has been no official confirmation that contradicts the report from TMZ.