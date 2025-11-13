Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s candle-lit celebration for Travis Barker’s 50th birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Barker marked an upcoming milestone for her husband, Travis Barker, with a small dinner at their home. She offered an early look at the plans set in motion before the Blink-182 drummer’s 50th birthday on Friday, November 14. Kourtney Kardashian gave a glimpse into Travis Barker's 50th birthday celebration.(Instagram/kourtneykardash)

Inside Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday preparations

The first clip showed her approaching the front door, with the walkway outlined by dozens of cream candles placed in glass holders. She added the note, “My husband is turning 50 !! magical” and used Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” as the soundtrack.

Kourtney Kardashian dropped several Instagram stories to show Travis Barker's birthday celebration.(Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

Another clip moved indoors, revealing cream coloured balloons tied with black ribbon filling the ceiling space. Kourtney mentioned that she had put together a dinner for the occasion.

Kourtney Kardashian had planned a special dinner for her husband.(Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

Also read: The Golden Bachelor Season 2 finale: Mel Owens dodges proposal, offers his final rose to...

Dinner setup, cake, and details shared by family

A star-shaped birthday cake appeared in the next update. It came with white frosting, gold lettering reading “Happy 50th Birthday Travis”, and long silver candles. Kourtney tagged the drummer with a short note including a star and a black heart emoji along with "@travisbarker.”

Travis Barker's stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, also attended the party.(Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

More footage came from Travis’ stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 26, who posted a picture of the cake after it had already been cut. She also shared her stepdad’s printed dinner menu, a black card with white text, showing calamari as her starter. “@travisbarker turns 50 <3,” she added.

Atiana posted a look at the dinner table as well. Black candelabras, cream candles, and strings of lights hung over the outdoor seating area and wound around palm trees. She attended in an all-black outfit.

Travis’ daughter Alabama Barker, 19, shared another angle of the evening. Candles surrounded the backyard pool, and additional lights wrapped the trees while a live jazz band played.

Also read: Diddy’s release date extended to June 2028 after reports of alcohol and phone-rule violations inside FCI Fort Dix

Kourtney and Travis celebrate another family milestone

The birthday comes shortly after the couple marked the second birthday of their son, Rocky Thirteen, on November 1. Travis posted a photo of Rocky in a jersey with the number “13”, writing, “Happy Birthday my Rocky 13 🖤… You’re such a special soul.”

Kourtney shared a photo from Rocky’s birth and quoted Nancy Tillman’s On the Night You Were Born.

Travis is also father to Landon, 22, and stepfather to Atiana. Kourtney is the mother to Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The posts offered a brief look at how the family marked Barker’s milestone, keeping the focus on a small home gathering.

FAQs

How did Kourtney Kardashian celebrate Travis Barker’s 50th birthday?

She hosted a private candlelight dinner at their home, sharing the setup on Instagram.

When does Travis Barker turn 50?

He turns 50 on Friday, November 14.

Who attended the birthday dinner?

Family members, including Atiana De La Hoya and Alabama Barker, were present.

What was shown in the birthday posts?

Candles, balloons, a decorated dinner table, a personalised cake and a custom menu featured in the birthday post.