Who was Comedian Sarge a.k.a. Steven Charles Pickman? Boca Raton mourns stand-up comic's death

Steven Charles Pickman, better known as Comedian Sarge, was a popular name in Boca Raton, Florida. Known for his performances at local bars and other venues, few in the southeast Florida city were unfamiliar with him. On Monday, a friend confirmed Comedian Sarge has passed away at the age of 64. Steven Charles Pickman, aka Sarge The Comedian, has passed away.(Instagram/ @sargeandincharge)

As the news of his death broke, Boca Raton residents reacted with an outpouring of grief, remembering their moments with the stand-up comic.

"RIP to my friend and comedy mentor Sarge Pickman. Sarge gave me the amazing opportunity to open for him at his shows across South Florida the last year," friend and fellow comedian, Joshua Rosen wrote. "Funniest man I have ever known personally. Infectious energy."

“But aside from comedy, the best moments I had with him were before and after shows, when it was just the two of us hanging out in the green room, talking sports, or on the car ride back from a gig. I learned so much from him in a short time. This hurts but I know the best way he’d want me to honor him is by continuing to make people laugh."

“Rest In Peace Sarge Pickman. You brought laughter and light into this world,” South Florida rabbi, Jonathan Kaplan, wrote.

Who Was Sarge Pickman?

Born in 1961, in Miami Beach, Florida, to a Jewish mother and Black father, Sarge Pickman was adopted by a a white Jewish couple in Great Neck, Long Island. Sarge attended the all-boys prep school South Kent School, graduating in 1979, and later studied at Boston University, per his biography on IMDb.

In his college days, he fell into addiction, homelessness, and a difficult period of life. On December 26, 1990, he committed to sobriety “cold turkey.”

He worked as a talent agent and behind-the-scenes in television briefly, before enrolling at The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute to train as a performer.

He was multitalented, and often performed as a comedian, pianist, singer and actor. He opened for major music stars, like Aretha Franklin, Paul Anka and The Beach Boys.