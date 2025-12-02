Brianna Aguilera update: Mother hints at ‘foul play’; GoFundMe launched after Austin tailgate death

Brianna Aguilera, a Texas A&M sophomore, died after a tailgate in Austin before a Texas A&M game on Saturday (November 29). Tailgates, a social gathering held in a parking lot before a game, are common in college football games. However, what happened to Aguilera on Saturday still remains unclear. A GoFundMe has now been launched for Brianna Aguilera. (GoFundMe)

Her mother, Stephanie Rodriguez, said that she is still waiting for answers on her daughter's death and believes potential foul play could be involved, My San Antonio reported. However, local news outlet KBTX 3 reported that Travis County Medical Examiner does not suspect foul play, but the cause of death is under investigation.

The Austin Police Department also confirmed that the death is not being investigated as a homicide, as of now.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been launched by the family for the Rodriguez to cover the funeral expenses. The GoFundMe has reached its stated goal of $12,000 but remains open, with 22,258 raised as of this writing.

Who Was Brianna Aguilera?

Brianna Aguilera was a sophomore at the Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M. She graduated from United High School in Laredo, Texas, the family revealed in the GoFundMe. The GoFundMe described her as a "a seasoned cheerleader" who just a year shy of attaining her Aggie ring".

What Brianna Aguilera's Mother Said

Brianna Aguilera's mother spoke to My San Antonio, a local news outlet, and said that she is still looking for answers on her daughter's death. Brianna Aguilera reportedly died around 1 a.m. on Saturday early morning, at around 1 a.m. local time.

