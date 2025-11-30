12-year-old girl rescued after sand hole she was digging collapses on her in Texas

A 12-year-old girl had a terrifying experience on Thanksgiving Day when the sand hole she was digging collapsed, burying her almost completely. The rescue operation involved the South Montgomery County Fire Department and the Montgomery County Hospital District.(Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by Fox News, the incident took place on a sandbar on the West Bank of Panther Creek, near The Woodlands, Texas.

Officials said the Woodlands Fire Department and other emergency services were called at around 5 pm following reports that a child was trapped after a cave-in.

12-year-old trapped in sand:

Firefighters, medics, and deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office quickly rushed to the scene.

“Firefighters, medics, and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies were directed to a sandbar on the West Bank of Panther Creek just south of the pedestrian bridge, where a 12-year-old girl on a family outing was trapped after a large hole she was digging in the sand collapsed, covering her completely,” the Woodlands Fire Department said.

The girl had been on a family outing when the large hole in the sand gave way. Her father acted fast, clearing sand from around her head so she could breathe while waiting for help. When crews arrived, only her face and head were visible above the sand.

Firefighters worked carefully to stabilise the area and remove the surrounding sand.

The rescue operation involved the South Montgomery County Fire Department and the Montgomery County Hospital District. Crews used shovels to dig around the girl and prevent the sand from collapsing further, allowing her to be safely freed.

After the rescue, medics evaluated the girl on-site. She was unharmed and released to her parents, who chose not to take her to the hospital. Officials also shared images of first responders at the scene, shovels in hand, highlighting the coordinated effort required to carry out the rescue safely.