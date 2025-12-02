Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
Rapper POORSTACY's cause of death revealed? What we know amid ‘medical emergency’

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 03:20 am IST

Rapper POORSTACY (Carlito Milfort), 26, died after a medical emergency in Boca Raton; cause under investigation, amid suicide reports.

Rapper POORSTACY, whose real name is Carlito Milfort, has passed away after a medical emergency at a hotel in Boca Raton, Florida on Saturday. TMZ reported that the 26-year-old rapper may have committed suicide.

Rapper Poorstacy has passed away at the age of 26.(Poorstacy on Instagram)
Rapper Poorstacy has passed away at the age of 26.(Poorstacy on Instagram)

However, his cause of death has not been revealed. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner confirmed his passing on early Saturday but said that the cause of death remains under investigation.

What Happened To POORSTACY? What We Know

According to TMZ, POORSTACY was staying at a hotel in Boca Raton for 10 days leading up to his death. A hotel worker told the outlet that the rapper had checked into the hotel with a woman and a toddler.

On Saturday, early morning, there was a "medical emergency" with the rapper at the hotel, for which first responders were called to the scene. He was taken to a hospital on a stretcher, where he passed away.

The nature of the medical emergency is unclear at the moment. Additionally, no one else was injured in the incident.

The report noted that though it is not known how exactly the rapper died, it said that fans were commenting on his last Instagram post speculating that he may have taken his own life.

This story is being updated.

