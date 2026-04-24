Who are La Eme? Inside the secretive Mexican Mafia hit by Kash Patel’s massive FBI raids in California

Federal authorities carried out a major crackdown across Southern California on Thursday, raiding around 30 locations in the operation. The target was the Mexican Mafia which is one of the most powerful and secretive criminal groups in the United States. Kash Patel announced that 37 people were arrested and many were charged as part of what officials called "Operation Gangster's Paradise." Federal raids across Southern California led to 37 arrests in a major crackdown on the Mexican Mafia network. (REUTERS)

Who was arrested and what were the charges? According to the Department of Justice, those arrested include people accused of murder, drug trafficking and racketeering. The raids mainly took place in Orange County and involved several federal agencies carrying out search and arrest warrants at the same time.

Among those arrested were Jaime Alvarado who is 42 and is from Lake Elsinore and also known as "Junior" and "Brian Barbas." Karina Cesena who is 32 and is also from Lake Elsinore and Mario Flores who is 40 and is known as “Happy” from Anaheim were also taken into custody.

Two senior gang members who are already in prison are also expected to face charges. Luis Cardenas who is 48 and known as "Gangster," “Pops” and "Tio" is currently held at Ironwood State Prison.

Jose Antonio Ochoa Madrigal who is 41 and known as “Sparky” is being held in an Orange County jail. Both are expected to appear in court soon and face formal charges, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials said that weapons, drugs and other evidence were found and seized at several locations during the raids, as per Newsweek.

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What is the ‘La Eme’ Mexican Mafia and how does it work? The Mexican Mafia, also called La Eme was formed in the late 1950s inside California’s prison system. Law enforcement officials describe it as a “gang of gangs” because it controls many Hispanic street gangs across large parts of California.

What makes La Eme hard to stop is the way it operates. Its leaders mostly run the group from inside prison. They send orders through other people, coded messages and prison communication systems. This means even if people on the outside are arrested, the main leaders can still stay in control.

Street gangs usually have to pay “taxes” to the Mexican Mafia to operate in certain areas. If they refuse or disobey orders then they can face serious punishment, including violence or death, according to prosecutors cited by Newsweek.

Federal officials also say La Eme acts as a link between Mexican drug cartels and local gangs like MS-13 and the 18th Street Gang. The group is involved in activities like drug trafficking, extortion, murder-for-hire and racketeering.

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What are authorities saying? Officials from different agencies spoke about how important Thursday’s operation was.

Akil Davis who is assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, said in a statement:

"The defendants accused of operating their own 'Gangsta's Paradise' in Orange County by peddling illicit drugs and carrying out assault and murders, among other crimes, are being held accountable today. Orange County communities should be proud of their law enforcement professionals whose hard work and devotion to this case made the streets of Orange County safer today."

Bill Essayli who is the First Assistant United States Attorney added that,

"Gang members who murder, extort, kidnap, and traffic drugs and firearms are a menace to our communities and our way of life. Today's arrests highlight the continuing cooperation between federal and local law enforcement against violent felons and our unyielding determination to crack down on organized crime in our prisons and our streets."

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing. According to Newsweek, more arrests or charges may happen as evidence is reviewed.

Officials added the operation is part of a wider effort to target not just street-level crime but also the leaders running these networks from behind the scenes.