Chilling videos show deadly North California shootout that killed 4 law enforcement officers

Shocking videos show the moment a deadly shootout broke out in North California, leading to the deaths of four law enforcement officers. Several others were injured. The incident took place when the officers tried to serve a warrant on a felon. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department officers walk in the neighborhood where an officer-involved shooting took place in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, April 29, 2024 (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(AP)

Suspect Terry Clark Hughes Jr, 39, brutally shot dead an agent with the US Marshals and three police officers outside the home in Charlotte on Monday afternoon, April 29. Videos were captured by neighbours as officers tried to seek cover. Law enforcement armed with snipers also returned fire.

A man can be heard in one of the videos begging for someone to unlock the door to a home. Two armed officers are seen hiding behind a car in the man’s yard, firing a hail of bullets. The officers repeatedly ask the man to get inside.

Another clip shows a truck driver filming the chaos as several officers ran, calling for people to take cover. Gunfire can be heard in the background.

“Should we take cover?” the man filming asks before jumping out of his truck. Officers are then seen taking at least one injured colleague away from the scene.

The incident is being considered the deadliest day for US law enforcement in a single incident since as late as 2016. Hughes has a lengthy rap sheet and began shooting as officers approached the home, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings, New York Post reported. He was gunned down in the front yard.

Jennings confirmed that a second person, too, began firing a barrage of bullets from inside the house, wounding several officers. The standoff lasted for three hours, following which two women who finally came out were taken to a police station to be interviewed.

Who were the fallen officers?

Two of the task force officers who were killed have been identified by the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction as Sam Poloche and Alden Elliot. They both worked with the department for 14 years. Hours later, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Joshua Eye succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Eye had been named officer of the month for April. A deputy officer named Thomas Meeks was aso murdered. One task force member and three other Charlotte-Mecklenburg cops were wounded.

“Today we lost some heroes who were out simply trying to keep our community safe,” Jennings said at a news conference. “To me, it’s the most tragic [day] that I’ve been involved in.”

President Joe Biden broke his silence on the shooting too, saying, “They are heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, rushing into harm’s way to protect us. We mourn for them and their loved ones. And we pray for the recoveries of the courageous officers who were wounded.”