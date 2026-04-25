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    Who is Denzel Boston? All about the new Cleveland Browns WR joining from Washington Huskies

    Denzel Boston went undrafted in Round 1 but was picked No. 39 by the Cleveland Browns after a strong college run.

    Published on: Apr 25, 2026 5:41 AM IST
    Edited by HT US Desk
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    Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston was unpicked in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. However, in the second round, he was picked No, 39 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

    Denzel Boston during his Washington time (Instagram)
    Denzel Boston during his Washington time (Instagram)

    Boston entered the draft after a strong finish to his college career with the Washington Huskies football. In Washington, he emerged as an important offensive player. He will be joining Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman alongside another new joiner KC Concepcion from Texas A&M.

    Denzel Boston Background

    Denzel Boston was born on December 6, 2003, in Boise, Idaho, making him 22 years old in the 2026 draft. He attended Emerald Ridge High School in Washington, where he built his reputation as a wide receiver before coming to college football.

    Family and personal life

    Boston comes from a sporting background, and he is reported to be the youngest of four brothers. Details about his family life and parents are limited. He has largely kept his personal life private, and there is no confirmed information about his girlfriend or relationship status yet.

    Education and college journey

    Boston joined the University of Washington, balancing academics with football commitments. Over his first two seasons for the Huskies, he played a limited role appearing in multiple games but recording impressive statistics as he developed behind established receivers.

    Career and college performance

    Boston’s breakthrough came during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, when he became a starter and a consistent offensive contributor. In the 2025 season, he recorded 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns. His size and ability to win contested catches made him a consistent red-zone target and one of the productive receivers in his team.

    Across his two college seasons, Boston recorded over 1,700 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns which highlights his development into a reliable offensive option. His progression from a rotational player to a leading receiver has been one of the good aspects of his career.

    Standing at over 6 feet 3 inches, Boston is known for his size, catching ability and effectiveness in contested situations and these are the factors that had made him the draft favorites.

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