Washington, DC fire: Smoke seen in downtown amid reports of Metro bus fire inside Ninth Street Tunnel; watch videos

DC Fire and EMS Department added, "Bus fire 9th Street tunnel NW. Bus well involved. Request foam unit task force, additional truck and rescue squad. Working to establish a water supply."

"AVOID the 9th Street Tunnel. The tunnel is closed southbound as DC Fire and EMS actively works a large vehicle fire," the department wrote on X.

Thick plumes of smoke billowed over downtown Washington, D.C., on Thursday after a Metro bus caught fire inside the Ninth Street Tunnel. The incident triggered a major response from DC Fire and EMS, forcing traffic closures across the area.

Witness reports

Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the blaze.

One person wrote, "Crazy afternoon/evening in DC being capped off with a bus fire that has smoke blowing by the Capitol."

Another added, "Bus fire near national mall coming from 9th Street tunnel apparently. Praying everyone is ok!"

A third resident reported, "Bus fire in Washington, D.C. Thick black smoke pouring into the sky near 9th & C Streets, right by Capitol Hill. Multiple angles showing heavy plumes of smoke from the burning bus."