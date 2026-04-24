Washington, DC fire: Smoke seen in downtown amid reports of Metro bus fire inside Ninth Street Tunnel; watch videos
Large plumes of smoke rose over downtown Washington, D.C. on Thursday as authorities responded to reports of a Metro bus fire inside the Ninth Street Tunnel.
Thick plumes of smoke billowed over downtown Washington, D.C., on Thursday after a Metro bus caught fire inside the Ninth Street Tunnel. The incident triggered a major response from DC Fire and EMS, forcing traffic closures across the area.
Authorities respond
DC Police Department urged people to avoid Ninth Street Tunnel.
"AVOID the 9th Street Tunnel. The tunnel is closed southbound as DC Fire and EMS actively works a large vehicle fire," the department wrote on X.
DC Fire and EMS Department added, "Bus fire 9th Street tunnel NW. Bus well involved. Request foam unit task force, additional truck and rescue squad. Working to establish a water supply."
Visuals emerge
Dramatic videos of the blaze quickly spread online.
Witness reports
Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to report the blaze.
One person wrote, "Crazy afternoon/evening in DC being capped off with a bus fire that has smoke blowing by the Capitol."
Another added, "Bus fire near national mall coming from 9th Street tunnel apparently. Praying everyone is ok!"
A third resident reported, "Bus fire in Washington, D.C. Thick black smoke pouring into the sky near 9th & C Streets, right by Capitol Hill. Multiple angles showing heavy plumes of smoke from the burning bus."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More